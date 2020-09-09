Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 202 ($2.64). Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 331 ($4.33) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.70 ($3.69).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON:CRST opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $513.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.07.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £181,800 ($237,553.90). Also, insider Tom Nicholson acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £20,460 ($26,734.61). Insiders purchased a total of 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,461,000 over the last three months.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.