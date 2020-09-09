Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 68.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

