Critical Analysis: Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) vs. Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Soitec alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soitec and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Soitec has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and Conversion Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec $664.35 million 5.76 $121.96 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 7.48 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soitec beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. The company has a strategic collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. for the supply of silicon-on-insulator wafers; and strategic partnership with Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. to deliver RF-SOI and Power-SOI products. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.