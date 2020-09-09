Critical Contrast: Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) vs. Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 11.55% 14.77% 8.94% Silver Bull Resources N/A -41.06% -38.82%

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.83 $40.92 million $0.55 22.80 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pretium Resources and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 6 4 0 2.40 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.53, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Silver Bull Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

