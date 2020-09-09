Critical Review: Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (NYSE:ELPVY)

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.10 $251.18 million $4.67 0.75 COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.95 billion 0.74 $504.25 million N/A N/A

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt -1.64% -2.32% -1.13% COMPANHIA PARAN/S 17.67% 16.72% 7.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and COMPANHIA PARAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

COMPANHIA PARAN/S beats Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

