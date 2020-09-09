Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. 5,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.