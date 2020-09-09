CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

CVAC stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

About CureVac B.V.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

