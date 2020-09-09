CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities began coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

About CureVac B.V.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

