Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cyanotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Cyanotech stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,368. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.57. Cyanotech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%.

In other news, Director Michael A. / Davis acquired 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $45,733.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $33,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyanotech stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Cyanotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

