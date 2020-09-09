CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

CBAY opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

