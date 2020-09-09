Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €54.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.72 ($51.44).

ETR:DAI opened at €45.58 ($53.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.65.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

