Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after purchasing an additional 403,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Dana by 13.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,536,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 420,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dana by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,535,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 102,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.