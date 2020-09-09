David Ahmet Buys 50,000 Shares of Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) Stock

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) insider David Ahmet acquired 50,000 shares of Motorcycle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$95,300.00 ($68,071.43).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Motorcycle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.84%.

About Motorcycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

