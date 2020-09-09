Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,414 ($44.61) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($43.12), with a volume of 617145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,088 ($40.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.11%.

DPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,070.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,797.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.71.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alison Platt acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,609 ($34.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,828.40 ($25,909.32).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

