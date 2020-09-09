Deutsche Bank Upgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to “Buy”

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.17% from the stock’s current price.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of PLAY opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

