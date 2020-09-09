Devon Energy Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Devon Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of -183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

DVN opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

