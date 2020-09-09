DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $392.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,519 shares of company stock worth $17,535,887. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

