Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Siobhán Moriarty Sells 12,423 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,702 ($35.31) per share, with a total value of £108.08 ($141.23).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,600.50 ($33.98) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,401.50 ($44.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,649.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,705.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,952.50 ($38.58).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

