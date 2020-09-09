Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 16,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,772. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 339.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

