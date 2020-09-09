Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,155 shares of company stock worth $9,416,802. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $376.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

