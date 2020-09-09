Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 348,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

