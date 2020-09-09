Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate Analytics were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,222,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 64,818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

CCC stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCC. B. Riley upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.