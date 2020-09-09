Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 8,572 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 642.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $2,283,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,440.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,741,099 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

