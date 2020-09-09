Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 175,000 Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Chiasma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,075,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 972,195 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,643,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chiasma by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 744,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 560,474 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chiasma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

In other Chiasma news, CEO Raj Kannan acquired 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Chiasma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.