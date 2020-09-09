Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,744,000 after buying an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

