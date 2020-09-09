Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

ODFL opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.47 and a 12 month high of $207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

