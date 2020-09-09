Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,014 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,065,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.