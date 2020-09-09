Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 343.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NDSN opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.78.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.