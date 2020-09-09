Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $764,000 Stake in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of MEI Pharma worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $58,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEIP opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. MEI Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

