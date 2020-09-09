Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.97.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

