Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after buying an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

