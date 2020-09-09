Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $2,873,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,652.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

