Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

