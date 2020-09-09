Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56. Draftkings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Draftkings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

