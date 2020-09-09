Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 350,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SELB. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). Research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.