Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 604,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

