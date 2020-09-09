Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 773,531 Shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,531 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 127.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3,736.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $4,853,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 242,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

NYSE BRBR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

