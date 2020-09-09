Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 274.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $167.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,393 shares of company stock worth $16,805,010. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.