Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 19.28. The company has a market cap of $417.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

