Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,216 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sapiens International by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sapiens International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

