EBCoin (EBC) Price Tops $0.0001

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $386,950.99 and $1,555.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.05028024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052391 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

