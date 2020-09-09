Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Sells C$184,200.00 in Stock

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Murray Wallace sold 30,000 shares of Echelon Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,700.

TSE EFH opened at C$6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 million and a P/E ratio of 803.75. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $5.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Echelon Financial Company Profile

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

