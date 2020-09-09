Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $4.27. Edap Tms shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 159,300 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

