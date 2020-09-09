Elizabeth Gaines Sells 113,245 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Elizabeth Gaines sold 113,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.28 ($13.06), for a total value of A$2,070,118.60 ($1,478,656.14).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$11.31.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

