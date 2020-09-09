Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,408 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 331,811 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 76.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 326.8% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

ETM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $42,001.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,868.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,250 shares of company stock valued at $177,751. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.