Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVSI opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.10. Envision Solar International has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVSI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Envision Solar International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.