Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,130 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Envista worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Envista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,558,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $288,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Envista stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,911. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

