Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PVH Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.12.

NYSE PVH opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

