Eric Heinz Meerkamper Sells 20,700 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,080.

Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 16,000 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $62,400.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 3,700 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $13,431.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $2,004.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 4,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 13,400 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $296.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 5,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

