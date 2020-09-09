EtherSportz Market Cap Reaches $137,821.33 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. EtherSportz has a market capitalization of $137,821.33 and approximately $795.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.05067704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052271 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (ESZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,620,804 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

